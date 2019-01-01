My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Alphabet

Google Misses Revenue Estimates, Has Worst Day on Stock Market Since 2012
Entrepreneur Index

Google Misses Revenue Estimates, Has Worst Day on Stock Market Since 2012

Plus, the tech-heavy Nasdaq falls from its record high.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Tech Stocks Continue to Tumble, With Precious Few Exceptions

Tech Stocks Continue to Tumble, With Precious Few Exceptions

The Entrepreneur Index™ had another rough day on Tuesday.
Andrew Osterland | 4 min read
Confidence in the Economy Is Plunging, and so Are Stock Prices

Confidence in the Economy Is Plunging, and so Are Stock Prices

The Entrepreneur Index™ hit the skids on Monday.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Tech Giants Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Both Up Over $20 Per Share

Tech Giants Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Both Up Over $20 Per Share

The Entrepreneur Index™ surged on Thursday.
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read
Google Is Up Today, But Experts Still Consider It a 'Sell'

Google Is Up Today, But Experts Still Consider It a 'Sell'

Would you invest four digits into a single share of Alphabet stock?
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Google Fired 48 Staffers Over Sexual Misconduct in the Past 2 Years
Sexual Harassment

Google Fired 48 Staffers Over Sexual Misconduct in the Past 2 Years

The New York Times published a story that suggests Google has been protecting senior executives accused of sexual harassment. In response, the company's CEO said the tech giant has been taking a harder line against all employees found engaging in sexual misconduct.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
Apple Wins the Race to $1 Trillion: Here Are the Key Insights From This Quarter's Earnings Reports
Business News

Apple Wins the Race to $1 Trillion: Here Are the Key Insights From This Quarter's Earnings Reports

Also, Amazon surpassed analysts' estimates of per-share earnings by 103 percent. Here's everything you should know this quarter.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
Uber and Alphabet Make an Electrifying Deal and Drake's 'Scorpion' Breaks a Billion! 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Uber and Alphabet Make an Electrifying Deal and Drake's 'Scorpion' Breaks a Billion! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
Amazon Delivers to Parked Cars and Thinking Positive Leads to Good Memories. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Amazon Delivers to Parked Cars and Thinking Positive Leads to Good Memories. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Lydia Belanger | 1 min read
Read Uber and Waymo's Statements After Surprise Settlement in Huge Trade Secrets Case
Uber

Read Uber and Waymo's Statements After Surprise Settlement in Huge Trade Secrets Case

It comes a week after a bizarre trial began in San Francisco.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
15 Absolutely Crazy Things That Have Come Out of the Uber vs. Alphabet Trial
Lawsuits

15 Absolutely Crazy Things That Have Come Out of the Uber vs. Alphabet Trial

Deliberation over whether to show a clip from the movie 'Wall Street,' an explanation of what the phrase 'jam sesh' means and more.
Lydia Belanger | 10 min read
5 Crazy Things We Learned About Google Today
Google

5 Crazy Things We Learned About Google Today

On Alphabet's earnings call for the last quarter of 2017, the company revealed some eye-opening stats and made some big statements.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
Alphabet Sells Boston Dynamics to Softbank
Alphabet

Alphabet Sells Boston Dynamics to Softbank

It took over a year, but Google parent Alphabet finally offloads not one, but two robotics divisions to the Japanese company that acquired chip maker ARM last year.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Google Says It Would Cost Too Much to Gather Wage Gap Data
Google

Google Says It Would Cost Too Much to Gather Wage Gap Data

Mountain View's lawyers called the Labor Department's requests 'unconstitutional.'
Mariella Moon | 3 min read
Here's Everything Google Announced at its Big I/O Conference
Google

Here's Everything Google Announced at its Big I/O Conference

On Wednesday, Google kicked off it annual conference for developers.
Julie Bort and Steve Kovach | 6 min read