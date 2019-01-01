There are no Videos in your queue.
Alternate lending
MSMEs
Banks remain cautious lenders to MSMEs and remain focused on the retail segment, the reason is obvious
For SMEs in India, cash flow based lending makes better sense can be based on the expected income from the business
Unimoni was earlier known as the UAE Exchange
Transactional value in the alternative lending segment has grown y-o-y 106.4 per cent in 2018
There is a snowball effect going on and these innovations are driving further innovations in the fintech space
Alternate lending
Banking the unbanked or serving the unserved, in other words, with every financial service provider aiming at financial inclusion, it is considered as one of the hottest topics of today. But, what exactly does it convey?
Alternate lending
The company has RBI's NBFC license and it focuses on extending personal loans to salaried individuals
Digital lending
If you ask me why India, it's because we should be where the market is
