Alternate lending

Why MSMEs are Not Darling of the Lenders
MSMEs

Why MSMEs are Not Darling of the Lenders

Banks remain cautious lenders to MSMEs and remain focused on the retail segment, the reason is obvious
G.K Kansal | 6 min read
Why Cash Flow Based Lending Makes Sense for Banks and SMEs?

Why Cash Flow Based Lending Makes Sense for Banks and SMEs?

For SMEs in India, cash flow based lending makes better sense can be based on the expected income from the business
Manav Jeet | 3 min read
Here is Why this NBFC Went Through a Rebranding Process

Here is Why this NBFC Went Through a Rebranding Process

Unimoni was earlier known as the UAE Exchange
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Here is Why Customer Acquisition is Still a Challenge for Alternate Lending Platforms

Here is Why Customer Acquisition is Still a Challenge for Alternate Lending Platforms

Transactional value in the alternative lending segment has grown y-o-y 106.4 per cent in 2018
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Are Digital Platforms Transforming Lending Decisions?

Are Digital Platforms Transforming Lending Decisions?

There is a snowball effect going on and these innovations are driving further innovations in the fintech space
Srinivas Nidumolu | 4 min read

More From This Topic

How Alternate Lending Players are Banking the Unbanked
Alternate lending

How Alternate Lending Players are Banking the Unbanked

Banking the unbanked or serving the unserved, in other words, with every financial service provider aiming at financial inclusion, it is considered as one of the hottest topics of today. But, what exactly does it convey?
Vanita D'souza | 5 min read
How This Fintech Startup is Using Machine Learning to Mitigate Lending Risk
Alternate lending

How This Fintech Startup is Using Machine Learning to Mitigate Lending Risk

The company has RBI's NBFC license and it focuses on extending personal loans to salaried individuals
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
This Startup Finds No Risk in Lending to Indian Millenials Without Background Checks
Digital lending

This Startup Finds No Risk in Lending to Indian Millenials Without Background Checks

If you ask me why India, it's because we should be where the market is
Aashika Jain & Vanita Dsouza | 3 min read