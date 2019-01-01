My Queue

alternate payment methods

4 Ways to Give Your Customers More Control
Customer Experience

No one likes to be told what to do. When you let your customers have it their own way, you might just have them for life.
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read
Will Bahrain-based PayTabs be able to Facilitate India's Small and Medium Merchants?

In India, PayTabs has its offices in Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai and is currently focusing to expand its market in the B2B segment
Aashika Jain | 4 min read