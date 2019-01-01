My Queue

alternative investments

Why Alternative Funds are a Hit among HNIs
Wealth

AIFs were launched in 2012, the segment had grown to USD 25 billion industry with more than 500 registered funds
Vanita D'souza | 5 min read
The Art of Investing in Art

While investing in art, it is most important to understand whether you are buying for passion or investment
Akshaypat Singhania | 3 min read
Ever-changing Landscape of Alternative Investments: Current Indian Scenario

The participants in alternative investments market are hopeful that regulatory reforms will continue to support the growth of this industry in India
Archit Lohia | 7 min read