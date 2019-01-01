My Queue

Por qué debes evaluar el desempeño de tu gente
Por qué debes evaluar el desempeño de tu gente

Definir el presupuesto anual y fijar metas de venta es igual de importante que evaluar a tu personal. Si quieres que tu empresa cumpla objetivos, esto es lo que debes hacer.
Creando Talento | 4 min read
Por qué debes armar equipos de alto desempeño

Por qué debes armar equipos de alto desempeño

¿Desde cuándo nos interesa que un colaborador "queme" su creatividad?
Ferenz Feher | 3 min read