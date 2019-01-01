My Queue

Alumni Groups

5 Reasons Entrepreneurs Should Partner With a University
Smart Entrepreneur

Sure, my sheepskin cost a lot, but these days I'm leveraging it for success.
Tim Linnet | 4 min read
Your Alma Mater Might Want to Finance Your Startup

Alumni investment groups join the VC landscape.
Michelle Goodman | 2 min read
Shopping for Startup Capital Outside of Silicon Valley

Entrepreneurs have lots of financing options beyond checking out venture firms in California. Here are six techniques to try.
Michael Howse | 4 min read