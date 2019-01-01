My Queue

Amazon Alexa

Amazon Pays Thousands of People to Listen to Alexa Voice Recordings
Amazon

They listen to, transcribe and annotate the things we say when the smart assistant is listening.
Matthew Humphries | 3 min read
Top 5 Smart Appliances That Created a Buzz in 2018

The products aimed at keeping our home clean, easy to manage, with voice-controlled feature and many more
Pulak Satish Kumar | 4 min read
Samsung Echoes Into The Smart Speaker Market & Govt to Make $2 Billion of Walmart-Flipkart Deal: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Sanchita Dash | 1 min read
Ola Rides to UK & Alexa has the Answer: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Sanchita Dash | 1 min read
Entrepreneurs, Improve your Productivity with These 5 Tech Gadgets

5 Gadgets Entrepreneurs Should Own
Aastha Singal | 2 min read