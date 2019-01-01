My Queue

Amazon Echo

Unexpected Smart Tech Tools Are Available Right Now to Help Your Small Business
Tech Tips

Need data analytics? Ink and toner management? Better customer service? There's a technology for that.
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
Sorry, Your Amazon Echo Spot Is Not Free After All. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
A Boost for Sports Betting and Fewer Babies Named Alexa. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
Alexa Is Randomly Laughing, But Nobody's in on the Joke

Some Alexa users have heard random, creepy giggles from the virtual assistant in recent weeks. Amazon says the problem was the result of a false positive.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
Why Alexa Will Soon Be Handling Customer Support Calls -- and What Businesses Should Do to Prepare

Voice computers will fix what's broken about phone support without losing the most powerful communication tool ever invented -- the human voice.
Ryan Nichols | 5 min read

Apple HomePod Smart Speaker Arrives in December
Apple

Amazon Echo comparisons are likely, but Apple is positioning HomePod as a music speaker.
Chloe Albanesius | 2 min read
Hey, Amanda! SNL Imagines an Amazon Echo Device for Stereotypical Senior Citizens.
Television

This funny segment features an item that would be perfect for your grandparents.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Amazon Reveals $230 Touchscreen Echo Show
Amazon

With Echo Show, Alexa can 'show you things,' Amazon says of its new gadget.
Chloe Albanesius | 2 min read
Amazon Look Is a Camera That Picks Your Outfit
Amazon

The Alexa-powered camera sits on your dresser to take photos and videos of your outfit, help you share them to social media and even gives fashion suggestions.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Amazon Offers 'Lex' Chatbot Platform to Devs
Amazon

Developers will be able to create their own chatbots using the same language processing that powers Amazon's own Alexa voice assistant.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Amazon Says First Amendment Protects Alexa Data
Amazon

Amazon is refusing to give authorities investigating a murder access to data from Alexa.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Wynn Las Vegas Adding Amazon Echo to All Rooms
Amazon Echo

You'll be able to walk into your room and say 'Alexa, open the curtains,' or 'Alexa, lower the temperature.'
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Amazon Challenges Apple and Spotify With New Music Streaming Service
Amazon

The new streaming service, called 'Amazon Music Unlimited,' lets users access a vast catalog of songs on demand, similar to Spotify and Apple Music.
Reuters | 4 min read
I Hated the Amazon Echo But Decided to Give It a Second Chance -- Here's What Happened
Amazon Echo

The voice-activated speaker failed to impress on my first pass. Here are some observations after giving it another go.
Jason Fell | 5 min read
Amazon Is Preparing to Launch a Streaming Music Service
Amazon

The service will be offered at $9.99 per month, in line with major rivals, and it will offer a competitive catalog of songs, the sources said.
Reuters | 3 min read