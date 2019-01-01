There are no Videos in your queue.
Need data analytics? Ink and toner management? Better customer service? There's a technology for that.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Some Alexa users have heard random, creepy giggles from the virtual assistant in recent weeks. Amazon says the problem was the result of a false positive.
Voice computers will fix what's broken about phone support without losing the most powerful communication tool ever invented -- the human voice.
Amazon Echo comparisons are likely, but Apple is positioning HomePod as a music speaker.
This funny segment features an item that would be perfect for your grandparents.
With Echo Show, Alexa can 'show you things,' Amazon says of its new gadget.
The Alexa-powered camera sits on your dresser to take photos and videos of your outfit, help you share them to social media and even gives fashion suggestions.
Developers will be able to create their own chatbots using the same language processing that powers Amazon's own Alexa voice assistant.
Amazon is refusing to give authorities investigating a murder access to data from Alexa.
You'll be able to walk into your room and say 'Alexa, open the curtains,' or 'Alexa, lower the temperature.'
The new streaming service, called 'Amazon Music Unlimited,' lets users access a vast catalog of songs on demand, similar to Spotify and Apple Music.
The voice-activated speaker failed to impress on my first pass. Here are some observations after giving it another go.
The service will be offered at $9.99 per month, in line with major rivals, and it will offer a competitive catalog of songs, the sources said.
