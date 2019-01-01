There are no Videos in your queue.
Amazon Go
Amazon
Jeff Bezos planea abrir más establecimientos como el Amazon Go en Seattle, el cual requirió una inversión de un millón de dólares únicamente en hardware.
El pasado 18 de enero, Amazon hizo pruebas de su tienda Go, con algunos compradores en su edificio ubicado en la ciudad de Seattle.
