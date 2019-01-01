My Queue

Amazon Web Services

The 'Amazon Effect': How Ecommerce Will Change in 2019 and Beyond
The Amazon Effect is real, but it doesn't mean that Amazon is the only ecommerce player that will matter in 2019.
AJ Agrawal | 5 min read
If You Still Call Amazon an Online Retailer, Here's One More Reason to Stop

It depends heavily on its cloud business, not ecommerce.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
Amazon Web Services Announces 'Secret Region' for U.S. Intelligence Work

The U.S. Intelligence Community now has its own air-gapped region of Amazon's cloud for workloads up to Secret U.S. security classification.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Advertising on Amazon for Today, the Holidays and the Future: What You Need to Do

One of the big stories of the moment is the buzz around Amazon's intense push into broader advertising endeavors. Plan to be a part of it.
Thomas Smale | 5 min read
3 Essentials for Taking Your Amazon Sales to the Next Level

Pricing and visibility are key to take your store's profits sky-high.
Jennifer Spencer | 5 min read

When Amazon Makes a Mistake, Expect a Prompt, Overly Detailed Response
The internet outage on Tuesday was caused by a programmer's inputting error.
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
4 Reasons Why Amazon's Product-Search Dominance Matters
Customers research your products before they buy but smart strategy can reclaim sales lost to 'showrooming' and 'webrooming' alike.
Jay Lagarde | 6 min read
Amazon Seeks to Grow Profits and Perception With Second Annual Prime Day
If Prime Day is ever to rival Black Friday, it better start this year.
Samuel Edwards | 6 min read
The DNA of the Successful Amazon Seller
In combination, these four interlocking skills embody the successful Amazon sellers.
Joseph Hansen and James Thomson | 4 min read
Amazon's Profit, Revenue Surge Removes Analysts' Doubts
The retailer's cloud-based arm and its Prime program are driving the success.
Reuters | 4 min read
Amazon Profit Crushes Estimates as Cloud-Service Revenue Soars
Shares increased almost 13 percent on Thursday.
Reuters | 4 min read
Which Has the Brighter Future, Apple or Amazon Web Services?
There is a limit to the number of things you can manufacture, move and sell. Cloud services don't have those limits.
Tien Tzuo | 5 min read
Bezos Defends Amazon's Company Culture in Letter to Shareholders
The message also praised the success of Amazon Web Service and Amazon Prime.
Reuters | 2 min read
Apple Signs Up for Google's Cloud Services
The iPhone maker also uses cloud services from Amazon and Microsoft.
Reuters | 2 min read
Why Amazon Added a Pop-Up Loft in NYC
The tech giant explains why it expanded its loft program to the East Coast this year.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read