Ambient Social Networking

9 Apps That Make Certain Nobody Ever Again Loses Your Paper Business Card
Business Cards

Exchanging cards remains a pleasant custom but bring it into the digital age with these shortcuts into the other person's contacts.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
4 Ways to Build Your Business Being Nice to Strangers at Parties

The more sincere interest you take in people, the more interest they will take in you and your business.
Eric Schiffer | 3 min read
Don't Pay a Consultant Before Chatting With Your Vendor

Vendors have unique access and insight. Their perspective is typically available for the price of a friendly conversation.
Shaul Kuper | 3 min read
A Guide to Ambient Social Networking for Business Owners

A new wave of social networking tools for business is about to arrive. Here's what to keep in mind when deciding whether they are useful for your business.
Mikal E. Belicove