American Apparel

Travis Kalanick to Take a Leave of Absence. Here Are 9 CEOs Who Were Fired or Decided to Step Down.
Leadership

Travis Kalanick to Take a Leave of Absence. Here Are 9 CEOs Who Were Fired or Decided to Step Down.

The embattled ride-hailing company has faced numerous public relations disasters.
Nina Zipkin and Jason Fell | 7 min read
American Apparel Lays Off Workers, Considers Outsourcing

American Apparel Lays Off Workers, Considers Outsourcing

An estimated 500 employees have lost their jobs since layoffs began last week, according to a news report.
Reuters | 1 min read
American Apparel Names Former Liz Claiborne Head as Chairman

American Apparel Names Former Liz Claiborne Head as Chairman

The retailer had filed for bankruptcy in October following years of losses and the ouster of founder and CEO Dov Charney.
Reuters | 2 min read
American Apparel Rejects Takeover Bid Led by Fired Founder

American Apparel Rejects Takeover Bid Led by Fired Founder

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles-based company received a $300 million bid from a group of investors who are backing the return of Dov Charney.
Reuters | 2 min read
7 Social Media Fails So Disastrous, They Shocked the Experts

7 Social Media Fails So Disastrous, They Shocked the Experts

Here's why it's best to think before posting.
Carly Okyle | 6 min read

More From This Topic

American Apparel Files for Bankruptcy
Bankruptcy

American Apparel Files for Bankruptcy

The company has been trying to rebound since the ousting of its founder and former CEO Dov Charney.
Phil Wahba | 2 min read
American Apparel Issues Dire Warning to Shareholders
American Apparel

American Apparel Issues Dire Warning to Shareholders

The embattled retailer warned investors could face 'substantial or total losses' of their investments.
Phil Wahba | 2 min read
9 Hot Startup U.S. Cities That Aren't San Francisco or New York
Cities

9 Hot Startup U.S. Cities That Aren't San Francisco or New York

These are the places where startup dreams come easier and cheaper, but can still pay off big.
Vanessa Richardson and Matt Villano | 10 min read
10 of the Dumbest Social Media Blunders Ever
Social Media

10 of the Dumbest Social Media Blunders Ever

The Internet is an effective means of building your brand slowly or mangling it in a big hurry.
Eric Samson | 5 min read
Apple Ups Its Streaming Music Game: Weekly News Roundup
Weekly News Roundup

Apple Ups Its Streaming Music Game: Weekly News Roundup

The tech giant is expected to unveil a paid music-streaming service at its annual developer conference.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
Retail Giant American Apparel Gets Restraining Order Against Its Founder
Legal Issues

Retail Giant American Apparel Gets Restraining Order Against Its Founder

The company wants nothing to do with Dov Charney anymore.
Reuters | 1 min read
Ousted American Apparel Founder Dov Charney Seeks $40 Million in Damages
Legal Issues

Ousted American Apparel Founder Dov Charney Seeks $40 Million in Damages

Charney is seeking millions of dollars for a breach of employment contract, his attorney said.
Reuters | 2 min read
American Apparel Under Regulator Scrutiny for Possible Violations
Legal Issues

American Apparel Under Regulator Scrutiny for Possible Violations

The investigation is looking into a potential legal violation related to Dov Charney, the company's founder and former chief executive officer.
Reuters | 1 min read
OK, So You Failed. Now What?
Failure

OK, So You Failed. Now What?

Three things you should understand about failure.
Tasha Eurich | 6 min read
A Proactive Approach to Addressing Unethical Behavior in the Workplace
Ethics

A Proactive Approach to Addressing Unethical Behavior in the Workplace

Smaller companies migh not have formal procedures for accountablity. Here's why maintaining high standards is a good long-term practice.
Burton Goldfield | 5 min read
American Apparel is a publicly traded fashion retailer. It was founded by Dov Charney, a divisive figure who served as the company’s CEO from 2007 when the company went public, to 2014 following allegations of his misuse of company funds and inappropriate conduct. Charney followed with a $40 million breach-of-contract suit that was filed in March 2015.  