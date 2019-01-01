There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
American Pickers
Growth Strategies
Hate to negotiate? Fans of the History Channel's hit reality show about a pair of likable antique dealers might learn to love it -- and get better at it.
How one determined developer is helping restore the creative spirit of Nashville's downtown scene.
A California transplant helps the past come alive for patrons of her small-town Tennessee antiques store.
Mike Wolfe, creator and star of the TV show American Pickers, is leveraging a popular passion for the past to build the multimedia empire of the future.
The ability to discern treasure from trash is only one aspect of succeeding in the antiques and nostalgia market.
More From This Topic
Entrepreneurs
How a commercial shoot for the History Channel's hit show brought several blocks of downtown Nashville to a halt one hot summer afternoon.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?