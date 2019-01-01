There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
American University of Sharjah
Innovators
Sheraa Chairperson H.E. Sheikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi discusses harnessing the entrepreneurial skills of the region's youth.
"At AUS, entrepreneurship is interdisciplinary, where students with technical or managerial backgrounds learn about innovation and risk, feasibility and function, ownership and financing, and marketing and delivery."
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?