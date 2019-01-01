My Queue

American University of Sharjah

Incubating Innovation: Sheraa Chairperson H.E. Sheikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi
Innovators

Sheraa Chairperson H.E. Sheikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi discusses harnessing the entrepreneurial skills of the region's youth.
Aby Sam Thomas | 10 min read
Educating Execs: American University of Sharjah, UAE

"At AUS, entrepreneurship is interdisciplinary, where students with technical or managerial backgrounds learn about innovation and risk, feasibility and function, ownership and financing, and marketing and delivery."
Aby Sam Thomas | 2 min read