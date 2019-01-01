There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Americans With Disabilities Act
Hiring
Employment rates won't change until companies begin to shift attitudes and awareness about people with disabilities.
Disabled users have sued businesses over website accessibility. The Americans With Disabilities Act applies to online businesses.
Websites need to be just as accessible as ATMs, elevators, terminals and other user interfaces.
If you're a deaf entrepreneur, more and more services are springing up to help you succeed. What's holding you back?
A well thought-out crisis-management plan is essential for every business to have in today's world.
More From This Topic
Legal Issues
With litigation under the Americans with Disabilities Act on the rise, companies should be adding web accessibility to their list of top priorities for 2016.
Technology Innovation
Inclusion Solutions creates a line of products to increase accessibility for the disabled population while keeping costs down for businesses.
Pregnancy
Make sure you protect yourself legally by understanding the recent Supreme Court decision.
Uber
The California chapter of the National Federation of the Blind filed a lawsuit against the San-Francisco based ride-hailing app earlier this week.
Legal
As part of the law, you may have to let employees take some time off. Here are three questions to ask when making your decision.
Hiring
Hard-working, motivated yet underemployed, workers with disabilities can be an asset to your company. Here is what you need to recruit and retain them.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?