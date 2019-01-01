My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Americans With Disabilities Act

Employing Individuals with Disabilities May Solve Your Talent Crisis
Hiring

Employing Individuals with Disabilities May Solve Your Talent Crisis

Employment rates won't change until companies begin to shift attitudes and awareness about people with disabilities.
Nancy Geenen | 5 min read
Even Internet Entrepreneurs Need to Make Their Businesses Handicap Accessible

Even Internet Entrepreneurs Need to Make Their Businesses Handicap Accessible

Disabled users have sued businesses over website accessibility. The Americans With Disabilities Act applies to online businesses.
Richik Sarkar | 5 min read
5 Steps to Make Sure Your Website Is ADA-Compliant

5 Steps to Make Sure Your Website Is ADA-Compliant

Websites need to be just as accessible as ATMs, elevators, terminals and other user interfaces.
Mike Schawel | 5 min read
What's Behind the Rise in Deaf-Owned Businesses?

What's Behind the Rise in Deaf-Owned Businesses?

If you're a deaf entrepreneur, more and more services are springing up to help you succeed. What's holding you back?
Marilyn Weber | 5 min read
Facing Potential Terrorism, Entrepreneurs Need to Think About the Unthinkable

Facing Potential Terrorism, Entrepreneurs Need to Think About the Unthinkable

A well thought-out crisis-management plan is essential for every business to have in today's world.
Jonathan Segal | 9 min read

More From This Topic

5 Things You Need to Know About Web Accessibility
Legal Issues

5 Things You Need to Know About Web Accessibility

With litigation under the Americans with Disabilities Act on the rise, companies should be adding web accessibility to their list of top priorities for 2016.
Kimberly Reindl | 4 min read
How One Man Is Helping Businesses Reach More Customers With Cost-Effective, Inclusive Products
Technology Innovation

How One Man Is Helping Businesses Reach More Customers With Cost-Effective, Inclusive Products

Inclusion Solutions creates a line of products to increase accessibility for the disabled population while keeping costs down for businesses.
Lynn Haller | 3 min read
What Accommodations Must Be Made for a Pregnant Employee?
Pregnancy

What Accommodations Must Be Made for a Pregnant Employee?

Make sure you protect yourself legally by understanding the recent Supreme Court decision.
Jonathan Segal | 5 min read
Uber Faces Lawsuit Over Drivers Allegedly Discriminating Against Blind Passengers
Uber

Uber Faces Lawsuit Over Drivers Allegedly Discriminating Against Blind Passengers

The California chapter of the National Federation of the Blind filed a lawsuit against the San-Francisco based ride-hailing app earlier this week.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
When is a Leave of Absence an Appropriate ADA Accommodation?
Legal

When is a Leave of Absence an Appropriate ADA Accommodation?

As part of the law, you may have to let employees take some time off. Here are three questions to ask when making your decision.
Marti Cardi | 4 min read
Hiring Employees With Disabilities
Hiring

Hiring Employees With Disabilities

Hard-working, motivated yet underemployed, workers with disabilities can be an asset to your company. Here is what you need to recruit and retain them.
Gwen Moran | 4 min read