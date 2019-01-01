My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Amitabh Bachchan

Top Franchise Brands Endorsed By Amitabh Bachchan
Franchise

Top Franchise Brands Endorsed By Amitabh Bachchan

Big brands rely heavily on the image of the celebrities who are associated with the brand's products/services
Franchise India Staff | 2 min read
Content Creators Have Become More Cinema Literate, Says this Veteran Filmmaker

Content Creators Have Become More Cinema Literate, Says this Veteran Filmmaker

This veteran believes that there are filmmakers in India who are no way less than their international counterparts
Vanita D'souza | 5 min read
Lessons that Entrepreneurs can Learn from the "Shahenshah of Bollywood"

Lessons that Entrepreneurs can Learn from the "Shahenshah of Bollywood"

He has taught all of us, especially entrepreneurs, to think big and work hard to achieve the desired goal
Komal Nathani | 5 min read
If You Want Your Concept to Work, Hire a Celebrity

If You Want Your Concept to Work, Hire a Celebrity

The process of building brand through celebrity involves lots of money and risk.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
These Indian Celebrities Reached Near Bankruptcy and were Rescued

These Indian Celebrities Reached Near Bankruptcy and were Rescued

Most of them turned to a certain Bhai to help them out financially
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read