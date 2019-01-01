My Queue

amravati

India's Richest Man to Expedite Modi's Smart Cities Plan
Smart City

The latest RIL-inked MoUs represent a positive step towards potentially bettering India's economy with a healthy combination of smart innovations backed by smart funding
Rahul R | 3 min read
Will 2018 Mark the Advent of Smart Cities?

Till the time residents and locals are not at the center of the entire initiative, the smart cities mission has little value
Amit Wadhwani | 4 min read