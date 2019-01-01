My Queue

Amul

How Amul is Spreading its Flavours in India
Franchise

Presently, out of the 8,500 parlours run by Amul, hardly 30 40 are company-owned and rest all are franchised.
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
5 Entrepreneurs Who are Changing Milk Drinking in India

India has joined the fervor of celebrating milk consumption and began celebrating November 26 as National Milk Day in the memory Dr Verghese Kurien,
Aashika Jain | 4 min read