There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Amul
Franchise
Presently, out of the 8,500 parlours run by Amul, hardly 30 40 are company-owned and rest all are franchised.
India has joined the fervor of celebrating milk consumption and began celebrating November 26 as National Milk Day in the memory Dr Verghese Kurien,
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?