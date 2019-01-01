My Queue

Amy Cosper

Editor's Note

It's Not You, It's Your Story: Why Branding Matters

Branding is one of the major pain points for entrepreneurs. On the outside it seems simple, but its core is complex.
Amy Cosper | 3 min read
Editor's Note: Light Years

Space is the last frontier, a place where pioneers dare to dream.
Amy Cosper | 3 min read
Editor's Note: The Next Revolution

In this issue, we celebrate our Young Millionaires. These are the faces and the inspiration of tomorrow.
Amy Cosper | 3 min read
Editor's Note: Design Intelligence

You design your environment, and how you do so says as much about you, your passion, commitment and leadership style as it does about your company culture.
Amy Cosper | 3 min read
Join the LIVE CHAT With Entrepreneur Magazine Editor-in-Chief Amy Cosper for #MentorMonth

What's the best advice a mentor ever gave you? Join the conversation and let us know.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read

More From This Topic

Starting a Business

Editor in Chief Amy Cosper on Gamification and the Importance of Play

Playfulness, as most entrepreneurs will tell you, can help alleviate the anxiety and stress that go hand-in-hand with owning a business.
Amy Cosper | 3 min read
Social Media

3 Ways Entrepreneur Editor Amy Cosper Rocks on Twitter

Our fearless editorial leader has been named among the smartest women on the popular social-media site.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Growth Strategies

Editor in Chief Amy Cosper on the Importance of Disruptors

When you disrupt, you are rebelling and flying in the face of reason. And who doesn't want to be a rebel?
Amy Cosper | 3 min read
Starting a Business

What It Means to Be an Entrepreneur Now

Entrepreneur's Amy Cosper talks about the evolving concept of entrepreneurship at the SXSW Festival.
Entrepreneurs

Is Corporate America a Startup?

People are hacking corporate culture. But are they entrepreneurs?
Stuart Wade | 4 min read
Leadership

What Makes a Great Leader?

Editor-in-chief Amy Cosper on the many aspects of leadership.
Amy Cosper | 3 min read
Entrepreneurs

Editor's Note: A Defining Moment

Bad things happen. Emerge from these times as a better version of yourself.
Amy Cosper | 4 min read
Marketing

Editor's Note: Our Biggest, Baddest Branding Package

Trust isn't a new concept in branding, but it's become more important than ever.
Amy Cosper | 3 min read
Editor's Note: The Joy of Geeking Out

Entrepreneur Magazine's Editor-in-Chief Amy Cosper on reimagining technology.
Amy Cosper | 3 min read
Editor's Note: Lessons Learned, Opportunities Created

Entrepreneur Magazine's Editor-in-Chief Amy Cosper reflects on 2011 as a turning-point year.
Amy Cosper | 3 min read