Ana Victoria García

mujeres que pisan fuerte

Mujeres que pisan fuerte: Ana Victoria García

Fundadora de Victoria147
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read
Las claves para emprender de Ana Victoria García

¿Qué virtudes y habilidades debe tener un emprendedor para lograr el éxito? ¿Qué características son indeseables en alguien que desea iniciar una empresa? Ana Victoria García, fundadora de la academia y aceleradora de negocios Victoria 147 nos dice.
Jorge Monjarás | 5 min read