Anand Mahindra

Monday Musings: Tim Cook Remembers Steve Jobs on Birth Anniversary & India Shines Big at Oscars
4 Things to Know

Bhavya Kaushal | 1 min read
PUBG's India Connection & Amazon Pay India Acquires Tapzo: 4 Things to Know Today

Sanchita Dash | 1 min read
Bitcoin Creator to Spill Secrets & Jawa Races Back to Indian Roads: 4 Things to Know Today

Sanchita Dash | 1 min read
Anand Mahindra Asks Twitterati to Help Name His Next Car

Striking a chord, the tweet quickly went viral receiving more than 1,000 likes, 124 retweets and a flood of replies from Indians sharing the suggestions from Sanskrit to Haryanvi words.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
4 Things to Know Today. Arvind Subramanian is Off to the US, Google & WhatsApp Are at War

Aashika Jain | 1 min read

Thinking of Buying an Electric Car? Indian Government has an Offer You Can't Refuse
electric vehicles

One of the biggest advantages of going the electric vehicle way is that you will make some great savings and contribute to a better environment
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
India's First Home-grown Social Media Platform Will Be Ready Very Soon. Thanks to Facebook!
News and Trends

The invitation was so tempting that even the Chief Digital Officer of Mahindra Group Jaspreet Bindra also pitched his startup idea to his boss, Anand Mahindra on his tweet
Komal Nathani | 3 min read