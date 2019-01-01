My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Anatomia emprendedor

Anatomía entrepreneur (infografía)
Emprendedores

Anatomía entrepreneur (infografía)

El "ADN" del emprendedor: de qué está compuesto, cuál es su contexto y qué características debe tener y desarrollar.
Entrepreneur | 1 min read
El rostro detrás de Facebook

El rostro detrás de Facebook

Si hay algo que distingue a Mark Zuckerberg son sus ansias por competir. Aun cuando el resultado pueda ser un total fracaso.
Marco Antúnez | 9 min read
El ADN del emprendedor

El ADN del emprendedor

Conoce las características que definen al entrepreneur y que integran lo que algunos expertos han llamado su “genética”.
Ana Santín | 12 min read