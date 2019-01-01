My Queue

andhra pradesh

India Will Be Home to World's First Ever Thermal Battery Plant
India Will Be Home to World's First Ever Thermal Battery Plant

Forget fossil fuel-based energy, thermal battery is the new way forward
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
How This Gen Next Shepreneur is Spearheading Her Father-in-Law's Business

How This Gen Next Shepreneur is Spearheading Her Father-in-Law's Business

The precedent was set by her mother-in-law, who managed the company for more than two decades
Vanita D'souza | 2 min read
Andhra Pradesh Intends to Create all Digital Assets Via Blockchain by 2019-end

Andhra Pradesh Intends to Create all Digital Assets Via Blockchain by 2019-end

Andhrapreneurship will focus on Fintech and Blockchain to race ahead
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
This State Govt is Busy Building a Growth Ecosystem for Startups

This State Govt is Busy Building a Growth Ecosystem for Startups

Andhra Pradesh government has also announced a global fintech challenge which includes USD 1mn as a grant.
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
PM Modi to envisage 'New Age India' for Entrepreneurs at Global Business Summit

PM Modi to envisage 'New Age India' for Entrepreneurs at Global Business Summit

GBS is expected to attract global visionaries, thinkers and business leaders from 20 countries.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read