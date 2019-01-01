My Queue

9 Top Venture Capitalists Share Their Best Advice for Entrepreneurs
When it comes to fundraising, it's a good idea to listen to the men and women doling out the dollars.
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
Bubbles and Brainstorming With Marc Andreessen

One of America's most important venture capitalists talks tech bubbles, delayed gratification and his firm's efforts to hire a female partner.
Dan Primack | 15+ min read
Pinterest Aims to Pin $11 Billion Valuation With Massive Funding Round

The popular pinboard photo-sharing social network is reportedly in talks to raise another $500 million in venture capital.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Smart Jewelry Startup Ringly Cinches $5.1 Million in New Funding

Andreessen Horowitz led the Series A round for Ringly, which makes rings that discretely flash and vibrate to signify smartphone notifications.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Coinbase Closes $75 Million VC Round, Largest-Ever for a Bitcoin Company

See? Bitcoin is not dead.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read

What Do Snoop Dogg, Marc Andreessen and Peter Thiel Have in Common? Reddit, Y'all.
With so much drama in the LBC, somehow, someway, Snoop still keeps coming up with funky-ass investments like every single day.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Getting Money From an Angel Investor Doesn't Mean His or Her VC Firm Will Invest in Your Company
In fact, it may indicate the opposite.
Sam Hogg | 3 min read
On-Demand Grocery Startup Instacart Raises $44 Million From Big-Name Investors
A cross between Peapod and Uber, Instacart allows customers to select items online from their favorite grocery stores and have them picked up and delivered by locals.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
This VC Powerhouse Doesn't Want to Hear Your Elevator Pitch
No matter how smart you are or how great you startup idea is, one big investor says the elevator-style pitch doesn't work. Here's why.
Kate Rogers | 3 min read
Imgur Finally Says Yes to VC Funding, Accepts $40 Million From Andreessen Horowitz
Imgur has never accepted outside money before, calling former petitions by other venture capitalists a poor fit.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Under the Radar: 10 Startups to Watch in 2014
Entrepreneur.com partnered with Social Media Week to come up with a list of startups that have potential for a breakout year.
Jason Fell | 9 min read
4 Tips for Being a Balanced Entrepreneur -- At Work and at Home
Putting your heart and soul into a startup is what entrepreneurs do. But being awesome doesn't stop when you come home. Here are some suggestions for finding the right balance.
Scott Weiss | 7 min read