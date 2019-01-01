There are no Videos in your queue.
Andreessen Horowitz
Advice
When it comes to fundraising, it's a good idea to listen to the men and women doling out the dollars.
One of America's most important venture capitalists talks tech bubbles, delayed gratification and his firm's efforts to hire a female partner.
The popular pinboard photo-sharing social network is reportedly in talks to raise another $500 million in venture capital.
Andreessen Horowitz led the Series A round for Ringly, which makes rings that discretely flash and vibrate to signify smartphone notifications.
See? Bitcoin is not dead.
More From This Topic
Funding
With so much drama in the LBC, somehow, someway, Snoop still keeps coming up with funky-ass investments like every single day.
Sharing Economy
A cross between Peapod and Uber, Instacart allows customers to select items online from their favorite grocery stores and have them picked up and delivered by locals.
Pitching Investors
No matter how smart you are or how great you startup idea is, one big investor says the elevator-style pitch doesn't work. Here's why.
Venture Capital
Imgur has never accepted outside money before, calling former petitions by other venture capitalists a poor fit.
Starting a Business
Entrepreneur.com partnered with Social Media Week to come up with a list of startups that have potential for a breakout year.
Entrepreneurs
Putting your heart and soul into a startup is what entrepreneurs do. But being awesome doesn't stop when you come home. Here are some suggestions for finding the right balance.
