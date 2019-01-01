There are no Videos in your queue.
Andrew Carnegie
Legacy
Do good and you will be remembered fondly.
Andrew Carnegie sold his company for the equivalent of 2.1 percent of the American GDP, then spent the rest of his life giving it away.
Steel magnate Andrew Carnegie wrote his 1889 classic on how the richest in America should give 'excess wealth' to the public.
Andrew Carnegie's 1889 classic on spending what he called 'excess wealth,' modernized for today's audience.
How Andrew Carnegie, one of the richest men in history, thought about wealth, charity and 'the good old times.'
Andrew Carnegie
Andrew Carnegie was one of the richest men in world history, but he didn't start that way -- and he intentionally didn't end up that way.
