Andrew Carnegie

The Most Fulfilling Way to Enjoy Your Success Is to Create a Lasting Legacy
Legacy

The Most Fulfilling Way to Enjoy Your Success Is to Create a Lasting Legacy

Do good and you will be remembered fondly.
Jon Schumacher | 4 min read
How Would You Spend $309 Billion? Here's How Andrew Carnegie Did It.

How Would You Spend $309 Billion? Here's How Andrew Carnegie Did It.

Andrew Carnegie sold his company for the equivalent of 2.1 percent of the American GDP, then spent the rest of his life giving it away.
Matthew McCreary | 6 min read
'The Gospel of Wealth' by Andrew Carnegie

'The Gospel of Wealth' by Andrew Carnegie

Steel magnate Andrew Carnegie wrote his 1889 classic on how the richest in America should give 'excess wealth' to the public.
Matthew McCreary | 15+ min read
A Modernized Version of Andrew Carnegie's 'The Gospel of Wealth'

A Modernized Version of Andrew Carnegie's 'The Gospel of Wealth'

Andrew Carnegie's 1889 classic on spending what he called 'excess wealth,' modernized for today's audience.
Matthew McCreary | 15+ min read
11 Great Quotes on Money From Andrew Carnegie's 'The Gospel of Wealth'

11 Great Quotes on Money From Andrew Carnegie's 'The Gospel of Wealth'

How Andrew Carnegie, one of the richest men in history, thought about wealth, charity and 'the good old times.'
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read

More From This Topic

How Andrew Carnegie Went From $1.20 a Week to $309 Billion ... Then Gave It All Away
Andrew Carnegie

How Andrew Carnegie Went From $1.20 a Week to $309 Billion ... Then Gave It All Away

Andrew Carnegie was one of the richest men in world history, but he didn't start that way -- and he intentionally didn't end up that way.
Matthew McCreary | 6 min read