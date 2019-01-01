My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Andrew Nikou

Bullied as a Kid, This Founder Now Runs a $5 Billion Company. Here's What He's Doing to Help Others.
Leadership

Bullied as a Kid, This Founder Now Runs a $5 Billion Company. Here's What He's Doing to Help Others.

Andrew Nikou built his career using innovative thinking to turn around distressed and neglected companies. Now he turns his attentions toward solving a problem with a global scale: bullying.
Dan Bova | 7 min read