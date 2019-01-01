There are no Videos in your queue.
Android
Facebook
Facebook for Android is always tracking your location, even when you aren't using the app. However, the latest update finally allows you to limit this tracking rather than disabling it completely.
Samsung's folding smartphone is the most expensive phone we've seen in the U.S., but it's also dazzling. It goes on sale on April 26, and will be available from AT&T and T-Mobile in the U.S.
Do you worry when your battery drops below 50 percent? Never fear, our charger guide is here.
New controls, expected in Android P, are part of Google's new 'digital wellbeing' initiative, which the company unveiled at Google I/O on Tuesday.
So that's what the world of tomorrow looks like.
Mobile
Here are simple tips and tricks to improve your productivity with your smartphone.
digital platform
With this new cross-platform app, you can spend more time meeting users' needs and less time worrying about your choice of smartphone.
iPhone
A winning mix of emerging and maturing technology will set the bar for future Android releases, too.
European Union
Last month there was a $2.7 billion fine for abusing its dominance, now Google could face an even bigger fine over Android.
Smartphones
Andy Rubin is ready to crash the Samsung-Apple party.
Android
As Google puts its machine learning at the forefront, Android is just another platform.
Android
The Android O public beta is now available. Here's how to get it on your Pixel or Nexus phone.
Operating Systems
Android eked out a win against Windows for global OS market share, according to StatCounter.
BlackBerry
The creator of the iconic "CrackBerry" has fallen far behind its competitors.
Goals
Want to meet the promises you are making yourself? There are apps for that.
Android is the mobile operating system developed by Google that comes pre-installed on many smartphone and tablets, offering access to Google services.
