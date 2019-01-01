My Queue

Android

Facebook's Constant Tracking on Android Can Now Be Limited
Facebook

Facebook for Android is always tracking your location, even when you aren't using the app. However, the latest update finally allows you to limit this tracking rather than disabling it completely.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Samsung Galaxy Fold Smartphone Will Set You Back at Least $1,980

Samsung's folding smartphone is the most expensive phone we've seen in the U.S., but it's also dazzling. It goes on sale on April 26, and will be available from AT&T and T-Mobile in the U.S.
Michael Kan and Sascha Segan | 3 min read
Never Suffer from Low Battery Anxiety Again. Here Are 5 of the Best Phone Chargers.

Do you worry when your battery drops below 50 percent? Never fear, our charger guide is here.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
New Google OS Has Tools to Help With Your Tech Addiction

New controls, expected in Android P, are part of Google's new 'digital wellbeing' initiative, which the company unveiled at Google I/O on Tuesday.
Michael Kan | 3 min read
By the Numbers: The Big Things Google Announced at Its Annual Conference

So that's what the world of tomorrow looks like.
Andrew Tarantola | 2 min read

14 Android Hacks to Make Your Phone a Better Partner
Mobile

Here are simple tips and tricks to improve your productivity with your smartphone.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
Facebook's 'React Native' Has Changed the Rules of App Development
digital platform

With this new cross-platform app, you can spend more time meeting users' needs and less time worrying about your choice of smartphone.
Rudy Mutter | 4 min read
The iPhone 8 Will Influence the Mobile Community for Years to Come
iPhone

A winning mix of emerging and maturing technology will set the bar for future Android releases, too.
Eric Shashoua | 5 min read
EU Considers Another Massive Fine for Google Over Android
European Union

Last month there was a $2.7 billion fine for abusing its dominance, now Google could face an even bigger fine over Android.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Check Out the Creator of Android's Essential Phone
Smartphones

Andy Rubin is ready to crash the Samsung-Apple party.
Nick Summers | 3 min read
At I/O, Android Takes Backseat to Machine Learning
Android

As Google puts its machine learning at the forefront, Android is just another platform.
Max Eddy | 3 min read
How to Get the Android O Beta
Android

The Android O public beta is now available. Here's how to get it on your Pixel or Nexus phone.
Sascha Segan | 3 min read
Sorry Windows, Android Is the World's Most Popular OS
Operating Systems

Android eked out a win against Windows for global OS market share, according to StatCounter.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
BlackBerry's Smartphone Market Share Has Reached 0 Percent
BlackBerry

The creator of the iconic "CrackBerry" has fallen far behind its competitors.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
6 Apps That Help You Stick to Your Goals
Goals

Want to meet the promises you are making yourself? There are apps for that.
Lisa Evans | 5 min read

Android is the mobile operating system developed by Google that comes pre-installed on many smartphone and tablets, offering access to Google services.

 

 