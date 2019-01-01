My Queue

Android Wear

Android Wear

Android Wear Reportedly Getting Watch-to-Watch Sharing Features

Google is launching new watch-to-watch communication features for Android Wear that are not unlike those on Apple's Watch.
Steve Dent | 2 min read
LG Watch Urbane Review: Is This the Best Android Wear Device?

One company that's been entrenched in the smartwatch race has been LG, which has already released a trio of them.
Brandon Russell | 2 min read
What's on Tap for Google at I/O 2015

A taste of what to expect when the show starts in earnest tomorrow.
Chris Velazco | 9 min read
Tag Heuer, Intel Challenge Apple With Android Smartwatch

That's right. Get ready for a luxury watch running Android Wear.
Reuters | 3 min read
BlackBerry Is Gearing Up to Enter the Sizzling Smartwatch Scene

The struggling smartphone pioneer wants in on Android Wear-ers' wrists. It's about time.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Smartwatches

Pebble Gets Even Smarter, Rolls Out Interactive Notifications for Android Users

Attention Android-loving Pebble people: More nerdy smartwatch goodness is now yours.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Internet of Things

How Google Is Taking Over Our Lives

In the best possible ways, though. Right?
Jason Fell | 4 min read
Google

From Android to Wearables to a New Auto Interface, What You Need to Know From Google's I/O Conference

There were a slew of new announcement at the tech giant's annual event. Here's a quick rundown.
Benjamin Kabin | 5 min read
Smartwatches

LG G Watch: Google Wants to Live On Your Wrist

It wasn't just a rumor. Google is officially getting into the smartwatch game. Here's the latest on the smart watch everyone's talking about.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Smartwatches

Check It Out: A Closer Look at LG's Android-Powered Smartwatch

Powered by Android Wear, LG releases a first-look video for its forthcoming watch.
Jason Fell | 1 min read
Office Tech

A Look at Google Now, the Predictive Personal Assistant for Android and iOS

The premise behind Google's smart service is as cool and handy as it is creepy.
Noah Kravitz | 3 min read
Android Wear

Wearable Wars: 3 Reasons Why 'Android Wear' Will Rule the Wrist

Google's new wearable tech platform looks like it'll blow the current crop of connected wristwear out of the water.
Noah Kravitz | 3 min read
Smartwatches

LG and Motorola Announce Smartwatches for Google's 'Android Wear'

Right out of the gate, Google's new Android-powered wearable device platform gets two big partners.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Wearable Tech

Google Gets More Serious About Wearables With 'Android Wear'

The tech giant creates a a new platform for its expanding network of wearable devices.
Jason Fell | 2 min read