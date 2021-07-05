Signing out of account, Standby...
Andy Jassy
5 Things To Know About Amazon's New Boss Andy Jassy
Jassy joined as a marketing manager for Amazon in 1997 and later went on to develop Amazon Web Services
El fin de una era: Jeff Bezos se despide como CEO de Amazon y deja a su sucesor Andy Jassy
A partir de este 5 de julio, Jeff Bezos se retira como director ejecutivo de la empresa que fundó en 1994 y el nuevo CEO de Amazon será Andy Jassy, quien lideraba Amazon Web Services (AWS).
End of an era: Jeff Bezos bids farewell as Amazon CEO, leaving successor Andy Jassy
As of this July 5, Jeff Bezos will retire as CEO of the company he founded in 1994 and the new CEO of Amazon will be Andy Jassy, who led Amazon Web Services (AWS).