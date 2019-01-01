My Queue

Andy Rubin

Google Fired 48 Staffers Over Sexual Misconduct in the Past 2 Years
Sexual Harassment

Google Fired 48 Staffers Over Sexual Misconduct in the Past 2 Years

The New York Times published a story that suggests Google has been protecting senior executives accused of sexual harassment. In response, the company's CEO said the tech giant has been taking a harder line against all employees found engaging in sexual misconduct.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
Check Out the Creator of Android's Essential Phone

Check Out the Creator of Android's Essential Phone

Andy Rubin is ready to crash the Samsung-Apple party.
Nick Summers | 3 min read
The Creator of Android May Launch New Smartphone Company

The Creator of Android May Launch New Smartphone Company

Andy Rubin is considering a return to the mobile game.
Rob Price | 2 min read
Ex-Google Exec Andy Rubin Raises $48 Million for Incubator

Ex-Google Exec Andy Rubin Raises $48 Million for Incubator

Android co-founder's new effort raises money.
Dan Primack | 1 min read
Android Co-Founder Andy Rubin to Leave Google

Android Co-Founder Andy Rubin to Leave Google

Rubin will start a company to support startups interested in building technology-hardware products.
Reuters | 1 min read

More From This Topic

Google Gets Serious About Robots
Technology

Google Gets Serious About Robots

Google is reportedly aiming to create technology that can be used to automate existing logistical systems and supply chains.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read