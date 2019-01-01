There are no Videos in your queue.
Angel Investing
Investments
It's debatable if you can ever have too much money but at certain point just figuring out what to do with it is a job.
Get your startup off the ground by learning how to pitch angel investors and raise money.
VC funding is abundant in Silicon Valley and a few tech hotspots, while throughout the nation entrepreneurial energy withers for lack of capital.
Nearly anyone can become an angel investor. Decide if it's a fit for you.
Avoid industries, for example, being overtaken by new technologies. Think: CDs.
The Grind
They are basically all the same. Here is what I am doing about it.
Angel Investors
As an active angel investor myself, here is my priority list of eight recommended preparation activities when you're looking for funding.
Angel Investors
While much of angel investing is the same everywhere, angels outside of Silicon Valley need to do a few things differently to be successful.
Closing Deals
Due diligence might sound daunting, but it's really just an in-depth common-sense risk analysis before closing a business deal.
Raising Capital
One way or another, entrepreneurs always pay to obtain capital.
Angel Investing
Online platforms are a superior choice for less entrepreneurially experienced, less-active investors who are deploying smaller amounts of money.
Accelerators
Because they solve real problems that venture capitalists face in financing companies, accelerators are not simply a fad.
Equity Crowdfunding
Equity crowdfunding is hampered by regulations designed to curb stock-market abuse.
Venture Capital
Despite some headlines, the nature of the current venture market is far different than the bubble years.
NFL Players Inc.
The focus and discipline required to succeed in professional sports helped this player envision a second career.
