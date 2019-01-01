My Queue

Angel Investing

6 Unique Investments Mostly (but Not Exclusively) for the Very Wealthy
Investments

It's debatable if you can ever have too much money but at certain point just figuring out what to do with it is a job.
Deep Patel | 6 min read
Where to Meet Angel Investors and How to Pitch Them When You Do

Get your startup off the ground by learning how to pitch angel investors and raise money.
Murray Newlands | 6 min read
Here's How Investors Can Help Put the 'United' Back Into 'United States'

VC funding is abundant in Silicon Valley and a few tech hotspots, while throughout the nation entrepreneurial energy withers for lack of capital.
Leslie Jump | 4 min read
4 Things to Consider Before Investing in Other Entrepreneurs

Nearly anyone can become an angel investor. Decide if it's a fit for you.
Steph Wagner | 3 min read
Thinking about Buying a Business? Find a 'Favorable' Industry.

Avoid industries, for example, being overtaken by new technologies. Think: CDs.
Doug and Polly White | 5 min read

What People Don't Tell Entrepreneurs About Investors
The Grind

They are basically all the same. Here is what I am doing about it.
Adina Grigore | 4 min read
Angel Investors Pumped $24 Billion Into Startups. Here's How to Get Your Share.
Angel Investors

As an active angel investor myself, here is my priority list of eight recommended preparation activities when you're looking for funding.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
How Angel Investing Is Different Outside of Silicon Valley
Angel Investors

While much of angel investing is the same everywhere, angels outside of Silicon Valley need to do a few things differently to be successful.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
Deal or No Deal? Here Are 7 Ways Due Diligence Can Help Before a Final Commitment.
Closing Deals

Due diligence might sound daunting, but it's really just an in-depth common-sense risk analysis before closing a business deal.
Martin Zwilling | 5 min read
Everyone Pays to Raise Money
Raising Capital

One way or another, entrepreneurs always pay to obtain capital.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
Why Angels Are Moving Online
Angel Investing

Online platforms are a superior choice for less entrepreneurially experienced, less-active investors who are deploying smaller amounts of money.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
Why the Number of Accelerators Is Accelerating
Accelerators

Because they solve real problems that venture capitalists face in financing companies, accelerators are not simply a fad.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
To Encourage Crowdfunding, Change the Definition of an Investment Company
Equity Crowdfunding

Equity crowdfunding is hampered by regulations designed to curb stock-market abuse.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
Venture Capital Isn't Partying Like 2000
Venture Capital

Despite some headlines, the nature of the current venture market is far different than the bubble years.
Scott Shane | 3 min read
An Entrepreneur's Journey From Pro Football to Retail Contender
NFL Players Inc.

The focus and discipline required to succeed in professional sports helped this player envision a second career.
Adrian Wilson | 5 min read