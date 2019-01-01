My Queue

angel investment

Angel Investors
Angel Investors

5 Qualities Angel Investors Want in Founders

Are drive, passion and smarts enough to impress investors?
Tim Berry | 5 min read
Choose an Investor Like You Would a Spouse

Choose an Investor Like You Would a Spouse

Incompatible goals can lead to business hell. Here are the issues to think through ahead of time.
Tim Berry | 5 min read
Is Seeking Angel Investment a Realistic Goal for Your Startup?

Is Seeking Angel Investment a Realistic Goal for Your Startup?

Do an honest self-assessment and answer these four critical questions first.
Tim Berry | 5 min read