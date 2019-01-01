My Queue

Angel Investor Groups

Why Angels Are Moving Online
Angel Investing

Why Angels Are Moving Online

Online platforms are a superior choice for less entrepreneurially experienced, less-active investors who are deploying smaller amounts of money.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
How to Find and Land Angel Investors

How to Find and Land Angel Investors

If you're seeking equity funding for your new business, don't forget to look into angel investors.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 7 min read
Super Angels Answer the Prayers of Startups Starved for Funding

Super Angels Answer the Prayers of Startups Starved for Funding

A new class of investor with the agility and vision that VCs seem to have lost are investing in hundreds of promising young companies.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
Why Unglamorous Consumer Startups Merit Some Investor Love

Why Unglamorous Consumer Startups Merit Some Investor Love

Tech startups have a hypnotic hold on investors, except for those who pay attention to the numbers.
Mat Franken | 4 min read
Shopping for Startup Capital Outside of Silicon Valley

Shopping for Startup Capital Outside of Silicon Valley

Entrepreneurs have lots of financing options beyond checking out venture firms in California. Here are six techniques to try.
Michael Howse | 4 min read

Angel Investors Form Group to Fund Bitcoin Startups
Technology

Angel Investors Form Group to Fund Bitcoin Startups

After a tumultuous couple of months, the digital currency is turning investors' heads.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
What Angel Investors Want Now
Starting a Business

What Angel Investors Want Now

The second annual Halo Report released today shows where angels are excited to invest, both by sector and geographically, and how much they are commonly investing.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Let Small Investors Join Angel Groups (Opinion)
Finance

Let Small Investors Join Angel Groups (Opinion)

Being rich does little to protect an investor from fraud. Often there is safety in numbers.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
How to Find an Angel Investor
Starting a Business

How to Find an Angel Investor

David S. Rose of New York Angels explains how entrepreneurs can meet angel investors. Entrepreneur's Diana Ransom reports.
Diana Ransom
Could a Band of Angels Help Your Business?
Finance

Could a Band of Angels Help Your Business?

Angel investors are getting easier to find thanks to the rise of investment groups.
Carol Tice