Angel Rising

The Whole World Is Open For Business (And We In The MENA Should Be Right In The Middle Of It)
Entrepreneurial ecosystems

The Whole World Is Open For Business (And We In The MENA Should Be Right In The Middle Of It)

For us in the Middle East, we need to recognize that we are part of a global entrepreneurial and investing game- some would call it a race. This opportunity is much greater than the MENA alone.
Maan Eshgi | 7 min read
Putting The Middle East Back In The Middle (As The World Order Shifts East)

Putting The Middle East Back In The Middle (As The World Order Shifts East)

We could be looking at a new Silk Road, where the MENA once again finds itself situated in the middle, geographically and strategically.
Tammer Qaddumi | 6 min read