angel tax

Is Revised Angel Tax Streamlining the Process or Hampering it?
Taxes

India is presently considered the third largest hub for having a large number of startups. Thus, tax liability massively impacts the entire startup ecosystem
BusinessEx Staff | 4 min read
Now that Angel Tax is Settled, Can India Truly be a Startup Nation?

There is a long way to go
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Is Angel Tax Relief a Boon for the Indian Startup Ecosystem?

Suresh Prabhu, the Minister for Commerce and Industry, recently announced this relaxation broadening the definition of a startup by extending the tenure of existence from 7 to 10 years
Dr Apoorv Ranjan Sharma | 5 min read
Top Fintech Trends Revamping Financial Technology

These practices and innovations have the power to fuel economic growth, promote financial inclusiveness and propel India to greater heights
Varun Burman | 4 min read
A Big Day for Startups: Government Simplifies Exemptions for Angel Tax

The definition of Startups has been revised and the process of exemptions under Section 56 (2) (viib) of Income Tax Act is simplified, says Suresh Prabhu
Aastha Singal | 4 min read

More From This Topic

In India, Startups are at War with the Government. Where will the Buck Stop?
Startup India

Sources reveal genuine tax liabilities are being pushed under the guise of angel tax by some startup players. At a time when the India government is attempting to create a startup-friendly ecosystem, how will it address woes of genuine startups? How will India become #1?
Aashika Jain | 7 min read
This isn't an "Angel Tax", it's an Indian Tax
angel tax

How the "Angel Tax" is hastening India's descent into a Digital Colony
Siddarth Pai | 5 min read
Hits & Misses of Budget 2019
Budget 2019

In the last budget presentation before General Elections 2019, BJP aced the game, or did it?
Aastha Singal | 7 min read
A Look Into the 'Flawed' Thesis of Angel Tax
angel tax

Angel Investors acknowledge government's efforts for easing angel tax exemption seeking procedure but are yet to be satisfied
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
Angel Tax Chaos Among Start-ups
Taxes

All that start-ups should know to deal with tax notices
Anil K Goyal | 5 min read
Measuring Time in Light Years
angel tax

How the tax authorities' valuation of startups is supremely ignorant of reality and why the angel tax is discriminatory against private companies and startups
Siddarth Pai | 7 min read
Where Does India Stand on Angel Tax?
angel tax

As the year comes to an end, startupreneurs display concern over the dreaded angel tax
Aastha Singal | 6 min read
BSE All Set to Allow Tech Startup Listing Under its SME Segment
Technology

BSE Startup Platform will be live from July 9
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Bye, Bye Angel Tax. But Does it Really Solve Anything?
angel tax

The paid up capital and the share premium of the beneficiary start-up cannot exceed INR 10 crores after the share issue.
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
No More Angel Tax! Investors Win the Tug of War. 4 Things to Know
4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Aashika Jain | 2 min read