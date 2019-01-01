There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
angel tax
Taxes
India is presently considered the third largest hub for having a large number of startups. Thus, tax liability massively impacts the entire startup ecosystem
There is a long way to go
Suresh Prabhu, the Minister for Commerce and Industry, recently announced this relaxation broadening the definition of a startup by extending the tenure of existence from 7 to 10 years
These practices and innovations have the power to fuel economic growth, promote financial inclusiveness and propel India to greater heights
The definition of Startups has been revised and the process of exemptions under Section 56 (2) (viib) of Income Tax Act is simplified, says Suresh Prabhu
More From This Topic
Startup India
Sources reveal genuine tax liabilities are being pushed under the guise of angel tax by some startup players. At a time when the India government is attempting to create a startup-friendly ecosystem, how will it address woes of genuine startups? How will India become #1?
angel tax
How the "Angel Tax" is hastening India's descent into a Digital Colony
Budget 2019
In the last budget presentation before General Elections 2019, BJP aced the game, or did it?
angel tax
Angel Investors acknowledge government's efforts for easing angel tax exemption seeking procedure but are yet to be satisfied
Taxes
All that start-ups should know to deal with tax notices
angel tax
How the tax authorities' valuation of startups is supremely ignorant of reality and why the angel tax is discriminatory against private companies and startups
angel tax
As the year comes to an end, startupreneurs display concern over the dreaded angel tax
Technology
BSE Startup Platform will be live from July 9
angel tax
The paid up capital and the share premium of the beneficiary start-up cannot exceed INR 10 crores after the share issue.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?