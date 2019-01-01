My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Angela Ahrendts

'A Significant Change in Mindset' Is Coming to the Way Apple Launches Products
Apple

'A Significant Change in Mindset' Is Coming to the Way Apple Launches Products

Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts is trying to usher in a new way for her company to handle new product launches.
Jim Edwards | 4 min read
Apple Taps Burberry CEO to Run Retail Operations

Apple Taps Burberry CEO to Run Retail Operations

Angela Ahrendts is the first high-profile head of retail since Ron Johnson left in 2011.
Lyneka Little | 2 min read