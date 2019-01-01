There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Angry Birds
Small Business Growth
It took a while, but Finland-based game app developer Rovio eventually struck gold with Angry Birds. Here's how you can too.
While Angry Birds is the top paid mobile app of all time, Rovio's earnings are set to fall for a third consecutive year in 2015, prompting it in October to cut 213 jobs.
On 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert,' the host and actor Liam Neeson starred in a Candy Crush movie parody, but the idea of making blockbusters out of classic games is not such an outlandish one.
The Finnish company has failed to create a new hit game since the 2009 launch of Angry Birds.
More From This Topic
Partnerships
The pair will launch a line of Angry Birds building blocks.
Angry Birds
Finnish mobile games company Rovio has its hopes on a costly 3-D movie project.
Legal Issues
A U.S. judge approved the lawsuit, which claims that an artist was cheated out of possibly millions of dollars from the sale of the brand's pet toys she designed.
Layoffs
Company CEO: 'We have been building our team on assumptions of faster growth than have materialized.'
Angry Birds
After leading Rovio Entertainment for five years, Mikael Hed is stepping down as chief executive.
Marketing Ideas
A strong marketing stunt can be a valuable tool for any company. Here are 10 that stirred up some attention.
Older Workers
Sales veterans, don't endure a Willy Loman twilight. Get the knack for social media and you'll dream of what you might have done with it back-in-the-day.
Angry Birds
In the mercurial world of casual gaming, once prominent players have struggled to adapt to industry trends.
Technology
After Flappy Bird was inexplicably removed from app stores by its developer over the weekend, the free game has now resurfaced on eBay to the tune of $99,900.
Technology
In an unexpected turn, the creator of Flappy Bird tweeted this afternoon that he would be erasing the chart-topping game from app stores in a mere 22 hours.
The mobile phone game
Angry Birds was launched by Finland's Rovio. Angry Birds is the top paid mobile app of all time, with an Angry Birds 3-D film coming out in May 2016 -- however the company slashed almost 40 percent of its workforce in August 2015 due to declining sales.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?