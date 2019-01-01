My Queue

Animals

Technology

Ford Created a Noise-Canceling Doghouse

Ford took the noise-canceling technology used in its Edge SUV and repurposed it for use in a doghouse.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
The Creator of WeRateDogs Makes Five Figures a Month By Posting Cute Canines Online. Here's How.

Matt Nelson rates dogs of all shapes and sizes across social media -- and he's built up a following of more than 7 million.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
The 'Hot Vet' of Instagram Shares What He's Learned About Brand-Building, Human Nature and Pet Allergies With His 1 Million Followers

Dr. Evan Antin's Instagram account is a mix of animal trivia, eye candy, childhood photos and more.
Lydia Belanger | 10 min read
Monkeys Take Hot Baths to Reduce Stress! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Apple's CEO Criticizes Mark Zuckerberg! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read

Dogs

3 Important Life Lessons I Learned From My Dog That Help Me Run My Business

You can teach a dog tricks, but it can teach you some, too, if you let it.
Jess Ekstrom | 5 min read
Charity

Why Lacoste Replaced Its Signature Alligator for Its New Polo Shirts

The fashion brand is making way for a good cause.
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
Travel

Emotional Support Peacock Rejected to Fly by United Airlines

The bird was denied entry on its flight this weekend, spurring conversations about the need for more concrete guidelines on the part of airlines.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Animals

Watch This Woman Calmly Capture a Wild Python at Her Office

This company had an unexpected visitor.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Volvo

Volvo's Self-Driving Cars Confused by Kangaroos in Australia

Volvo's self-driving cars use the ground as a reference point for distance, and the kangaroo's hopping makes it hard to determine how far away they are.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Instagram Icon

The Secrets of the Woman Who Quit Her Job and Made Her Pug an Instagram Celebrity

Leslie Mosier shares the recipe for success behind her incredibly cute pup Doug's rise to fame
Nina Zipkin | 10 min read
Food Businesses

New Pop-up Restaurant Is a Rat Cafe That Features Real Rodents

And we're not talking about the New York City subway.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Tinder

The World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Has Joined Tinder

Give the rhino some love.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Cats

'Catpreneurs' Unite at New York's First 'Cat Camp' Symposium

Love felines? Here are six cat-centric businesses that may give you the purr-fect idea for your own.
Joan Oleck | 7 min read
Viral Videos

Watch: Insane Amount of Fish Found Dead on Long Island

Too many bunker to count were discovered near the Hampton Bays.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read