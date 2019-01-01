My Queue

Anniversary

Franchise 500: Our Definitive Ranking of 2019's Strongest Franchises
Franchise 500

Franchise 500: Our Definitive Ranking of 2019's Strongest Franchises

What trends are tops? What brands have proved most lasting? What franchise may be the right opportunity for you? Explore, absorb, and learn from our annual list.
5 min read
How These 6 Franchises Have Thrived For Decades

How These 6 Franchises Have Thrived For Decades

Six companies have been on our Franchise 500 list for at least 38 of the 40 years we've produced the ranking. Here are their secrets.
Hayden Field and Matthew McCreary | 10 min read
Google Search Turns 20 Today. Check Out the New Easter Eggs and Homepage Doodle.

Google Search Turns 20 Today. Check Out the New Easter Eggs and Homepage Doodle.

The Easter eggs and new doodle, in honor of the 20th anniversary of Google search, come after Google introduced a bunch of new features to its search results this week.
Sascha Segan | 2 min read
The 10th Anniversary iPhone 8 Is Expected in October

The 10th Anniversary iPhone 8 Is Expected in October

Any concerns the iPhone 8 would be delayed have apparently disappeared from the supply chain.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
8 Groundbreaking Companies and Products Turning 10 in 2017

8 Groundbreaking Companies and Products Turning 10 in 2017

Check out what made 2007 a pivotal year for today's technology.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read

More From This Topic

10 Innovators on What They Learned From Steve Jobs
Steve Jobs

10 Innovators on What They Learned From Steve Jobs

These 10 quotes about the inventor and leader will inspire and motivate you.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
Steve Jobs Commencement Speech, Stanford University, June 2005 (Transcript)
Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs Commencement Speech, Stanford University, June 2005 (Transcript)

To honor the late Apple founder and CEO, revisit one of his most inspirational speeches.
Rose Leadem | 13 min read
At One Year Old Is Apple's Watch a Flop? Not Exactly.
Apple Watch

At One Year Old Is Apple's Watch a Flop? Not Exactly.

Apple sold twice as many first-year watches as first-year iPhones.
Hilary Brueck | 2 min read
A Look Back at Apple as it Celebrates its 40th Anniversary
Apple

A Look Back at Apple as it Celebrates its 40th Anniversary

There were no fools sitting in that garage in California on April 1, 1976, when Apple was founded.
Don Reisinger | 7 min read
Looking Back at Twitter As It Celebrates Its 10th Birthday Today
Twitter

Looking Back at Twitter As It Celebrates Its 10th Birthday Today

It would take a few years before Twitter's true power became clear, but its role in everything from political movements to how companies market themselves is undeniable.
Kia Kokalitcheva | 2 min read
Today Is the 20th Anniversary of Windows 95
Microsoft

Today Is the 20th Anniversary of Windows 95

Microsoft changed the world with this product.
Jonathan Chew | 2 min read
Amazon's New Prime Day Will Be a Massive 'Global Shopping Event'
Amazon

Amazon's New Prime Day Will Be a Massive 'Global Shopping Event'

Mark your calendars: It's on July 15.
2 min read
For Microsoft's 40th Anniversary, Bill Gates Pens Inspirational Letter to Employees
Microsoft

For Microsoft's 40th Anniversary, Bill Gates Pens Inspirational Letter to Employees

The tech giant celebrates four decades in existence today.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
Hey Designers, Dream On
Photoshop

Hey Designers, Dream On

Photoshop celebrates 25 years with a beautiful, artistic video montage.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
2014's Surprising Anniversaries and Milestones
Innovation

2014's Surprising Anniversaries and Milestones

Looking back at the year's broken records, big birthdays and groundbreaking achievements.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read