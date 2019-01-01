There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Anniversary
Franchise 500
What trends are tops? What brands have proved most lasting? What franchise may be the right opportunity for you? Explore, absorb, and learn from our annual list.
5 min read
Six companies have been on our Franchise 500 list for at least 38 of the 40 years we've produced the ranking. Here are their secrets.
The Easter eggs and new doodle, in honor of the 20th anniversary of Google search, come after Google introduced a bunch of new features to its search results this week.
Any concerns the iPhone 8 would be delayed have apparently disappeared from the supply chain.
Check out what made 2007 a pivotal year for today's technology.
More From This Topic
Steve Jobs
These 10 quotes about the inventor and leader will inspire and motivate you.
Steve Jobs
To honor the late Apple founder and CEO, revisit one of his most inspirational speeches.
Apple Watch
Apple sold twice as many first-year watches as first-year iPhones.
Apple
There were no fools sitting in that garage in California on April 1, 1976, when Apple was founded.
Twitter
It would take a few years before Twitter's true power became clear, but its role in everything from political movements to how companies market themselves is undeniable.
Microsoft
Microsoft changed the world with this product.
Amazon
Mark your calendars: It's on July 15.
2 min read
Microsoft
The tech giant celebrates four decades in existence today.
Photoshop
Photoshop celebrates 25 years with a beautiful, artistic video montage.
Innovation
Looking back at the year's broken records, big birthdays and groundbreaking achievements.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?