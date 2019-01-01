My Queue

Año Nuevo

Estos deben ser tus propósitos de año nuevo si eres emprendedor
Inspiración

Estos deben ser tus propósitos de año nuevo si eres emprendedor

El inicio de año es un buen momento para plantearte nuevos objetivos para tu negocio y para ti.
Premo | 3 min read
¡Se acaba el 2018! Estas son las 5 cosas que debes hacer antes del 31 de diciembre

¡Se acaba el 2018! Estas son las 5 cosas que debes hacer antes del 31 de diciembre

Con el año por concluir, es buen momento de hacer un balance sobre los resultados que tuviste en los últimos 12 años.
Premo | 4 min read
Estas son las 6 fechas en las que venderás más antes de que termine el año

Estas son las 6 fechas en las que venderás más antes de que termine el año

El último bimestre del año está por comenzar. ¿Lo vas a desaprovechar o prepararás una estrategia para cerrar el 2018 con fuerza?
Premo | 4 min read