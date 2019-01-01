My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Anonymity

How to Create an Anonymous Email Account
Email

How to Create an Anonymous Email Account

It's not easy to be anonymous on the internet. Here's how you can stay hidden even on email.
Eric Griffith | 10 min read
Exclusive: The Secret Thoughts of Americans and Europeans

Exclusive: The Secret Thoughts of Americans and Europeans

The anonymous messaging social-media app Whisper analyzed tens of millions of comments and teased out thematic trends for Entrepreneur.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Controversial Anonymous App Secret Shuts Down

Controversial Anonymous App Secret Shuts Down

CEO David Byttow said he is returning money to investors instead of pivoting the company.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Meet Memo, the Anonymous App That Could Revolutionize the Workplace

Meet Memo, the Anonymous App That Could Revolutionize the Workplace

On this new app, employees will want to be just a number.
Carly Okyle | 7 min read
This Company Wants to End Web Anonymity

This Company Wants to End Web Anonymity

A customer identity management company wants to I.D. you, and has raised an additional $35 million to do it.
Robert Hackett | 6 min read

More From This Topic

This Alarm Clock App Brings You Wake-Up Calls From Total Strangers
Sleep

This Alarm Clock App Brings You Wake-Up Calls From Total Strangers

Users can place and receive anonymous phone calls that last no longer than 60 seconds with the aim of spreading some morning cheer.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Facebook Launches Rooms, an Anonymous App Linking People With Common Interests
Facebook

Facebook Launches Rooms, an Anonymous App Linking People With Common Interests

The new app is inspired by the internet's role as a 'third place' for strangers without traditional social bonds to meet and exchange ideas.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
Facebook Reportedly Developing App for Anonymous Social Interaction
Privacy Concerns

Facebook Reportedly Developing App for Anonymous Social Interaction

The move marks an about-face from the company's founding mission, which sought to establish a digital network of actual identities.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Total Reversal: Mark Zuckerberg Embraces Web Anonymity in Facebook F8 Keynote
Social Media

Total Reversal: Mark Zuckerberg Embraces Web Anonymity in Facebook F8 Keynote

Instead of turning a blind eye to the growing backlash against identity-based social media, Facebook wants in.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read