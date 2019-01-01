My Queue

Ansiedad

Este es el mayor problema de salud mental del mundo (y es posible que tú también lo padezcas)
Salud mental

Este trastorno genera, entre otros síntomas, aturdimiento, sudoración, taquicardia o respiración anormalmente rápida, malestar epigástrico, mareos y boca seca.
Foro Económico Mundial | 3 min read
Emprendedor, ¡practica yoga corporativo!

Esta modalidad ataca principalmente la ansiedad y el estrés al que se ven sometidos las organizaciones.
Premo | 3 min read
Estas son las cosas básicas que debes tener en casa si padeces ansiedad

La incertidumbre puede alterarte de tal forma que quizá necesites de alguna de estos objetos para poder mantener la calma y evitar un ataque de pánico.
Cultura Colectiva | 5 min read