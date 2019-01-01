My Queue

Antiques

Downsizing, Death, Divorce and Debt Are the 4 'D's' of This Estate-Sales Franchise
Franchise Players

Two North Carolina sisters found Blue Moon the perfect solution to their twin passions: treasures and trinkets, and tots -- especially the five they're mothers to.
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
The American Pickers Guide to Negotiating

Hate to negotiate? Fans of the History Channel's hit reality show about a pair of likable antique dealers might learn to love it -- and get better at it.
Carol Tice
Editor's Note: Opportunities in the Business of History

Entrepreneur Magazine editor Amy Cosper on Mike Wolfe and how his passion for old stuff is fueling excitement in antiques and collectibles
Amy Cosper | 2 min read
A New Breed of Antiques Dealers Specializes in Retro-Chic

Philadelphia's Three Potato Four keeps things personal while staying ahead of vintage industry trends.
Jenna Schnuer | 3 min read
An Eclectic Treasure Hunter Lends a Vintage Touch to Modern Homes

A California transplant helps the past come alive for patrons of her small-town Tennessee antiques store.
Margaret Littman | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Mike Wolfe of 'American Pickers' Is the New Americana Idol
Growth Strategies

Mike Wolfe, creator and star of the TV show American Pickers, is leveraging a popular passion for the past to build the multimedia empire of the future.
Jason Ankeny | 13 min read
Four Tips for Getting Started in a Collectibles Business
Starting a Business

The ability to discern treasure from trash is only one aspect of succeeding in the antiques and nostalgia market.
Jason Ankeny | 3 min read