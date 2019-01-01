There are no Videos in your queue.
Two North Carolina sisters found Blue Moon the perfect solution to their twin passions: treasures and trinkets, and tots -- especially the five they're mothers to.
Hate to negotiate? Fans of the History Channel's hit reality show about a pair of likable antique dealers might learn to love it -- and get better at it.
Entrepreneur Magazine editor Amy Cosper on Mike Wolfe and how his passion for old stuff is fueling excitement in antiques and collectibles
Philadelphia's Three Potato Four keeps things personal while staying ahead of vintage industry trends.
A California transplant helps the past come alive for patrons of her small-town Tennessee antiques store.
Mike Wolfe, creator and star of the TV show American Pickers, is leveraging a popular passion for the past to build the multimedia empire of the future.
The ability to discern treasure from trash is only one aspect of succeeding in the antiques and nostalgia market.
