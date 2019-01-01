My Queue

Antitrust

Companies in the Crosshairs?
Congress

Companies in the Crosshairs?

From healthcare and taxes to cyber security and product safety, here's your tip sheet on what the election results could mean for corporate America.
Jonathan Meyer | 6 min read
Tesla Wins U.S. Antitrust Approval to Buy SolarCity

The Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday that the deal was approved.
Reuters | 2 min read
Amazon Japan Raided on Suspicion of Antitrust Practices

A Japan Fair Trade Commission spokesman said he could not confirm the report but added: 'I won't say the contents are incorrect.'
Reuters | 2 min read
Google Reportedly Faces Record 3 Billion Euro Antitrust Fine

The European Union has accused Google of promoting its shopping service in Internet searches at the expense of rival services in a case that has dragged on since late 2010.
Reuters | 2 min read
FTC Exploring Apple Rules for Streaming Music Rivals in App Store

Regulators are said to be looking into claims about whether Apple's treatment of rival streaming music apps is illegal under antitrust law.
Reuters | 4 min read

One More City Boosts its Minimum Wage: Weekly News Roundup
Weekly News Roundup

Plus: Spotify's valuation hits $8.5 billion while Beyonce faces a branding backlash.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Apple Music Faces Antitrust Scrutiny
Antitrust

New York and Connecticut are investigating Apple's negotiations with music companies to look for signs of potential violations.
Reuters | 2 min read
Apple's Beats Music Draws Antitrust Scrutiny Over Deals With Record Labels
Antitrust

The iPhone maker prepares to debut a new version of the Beats Music streaming service.
Reuters | 1 min read
EU Says Google Cheated in Shopping Searches
Legal Issues

In another antitrust investigation, the search giant is accused of distorting Internet search results to favor its shopping service.
Reuters | 6 min read
Google Could Face Additional Antitrust Heat in Europe
Antitrust

A newly released document could be taken into account by European antitrust regulators.
Ben Geier | 2 min read
Why Etsy's Rumored IPO Matters: Your Weekly News Roundup
Weekly News Roundup

Brush up on the latest from Apple, Google, Bitcoin, Etsy and other innovation news in a snap.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Google Looks to Head Off U.S. Antitrust Lawsuit Over Android
Antitrust

The lawsuit comes as the Internet search company faces increased regulatory pressure from European authorities.
Reuters | 3 min read
Apple Wins Digital Music Antitrust Trial
Legal Issues

A U.S. jury decided the company did not act improperly when it restricted music purchases for iPod users to Apple's iTunes digital store.
Reuters | 2 min read
How Dumb Is This Apple iPod Antitrust Suit?
Legal Issues

The trial proceeds without a plaintiff because most class action suits are for the benefit of lawyers, not customers.
Philip Elmer-DeWitt | 4 min read
Apple Accused of Deliberately Deleting Competitors' Songs on iPods
Competition

Court proceedings are underway in California as the tech giant has to defend actions it took on iPods purchased between 2006 and 2009 wiping music off users' iPods accounts downloaded from competing music services.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read