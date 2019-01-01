There are no Videos in your queue.
Antitrust
Congress
From healthcare and taxes to cyber security and product safety, here's your tip sheet on what the election results could mean for corporate America.
The Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday that the deal was approved.
A Japan Fair Trade Commission spokesman said he could not confirm the report but added: 'I won't say the contents are incorrect.'
The European Union has accused Google of promoting its shopping service in Internet searches at the expense of rival services in a case that has dragged on since late 2010.
Regulators are said to be looking into claims about whether Apple's treatment of rival streaming music apps is illegal under antitrust law.
More From This Topic
Weekly News Roundup
Plus: Spotify's valuation hits $8.5 billion while Beyonce faces a branding backlash.
Antitrust
New York and Connecticut are investigating Apple's negotiations with music companies to look for signs of potential violations.
Antitrust
The iPhone maker prepares to debut a new version of the Beats Music streaming service.
Legal Issues
In another antitrust investigation, the search giant is accused of distorting Internet search results to favor its shopping service.
Antitrust
A newly released document could be taken into account by European antitrust regulators.
Weekly News Roundup
Brush up on the latest from Apple, Google, Bitcoin, Etsy and other innovation news in a snap.
Antitrust
The lawsuit comes as the Internet search company faces increased regulatory pressure from European authorities.
Legal Issues
A U.S. jury decided the company did not act improperly when it restricted music purchases for iPod users to Apple's iTunes digital store.
Legal Issues
The trial proceeds without a plaintiff because most class action suits are for the benefit of lawyers, not customers.
Competition
Court proceedings are underway in California as the tech giant has to defend actions it took on iPods purchased between 2006 and 2009 wiping music off users' iPods accounts downloaded from competing music services.
