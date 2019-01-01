My Queue

Tech Industry Pioneer Jean Case on How to Change the World With Your Big Idea
Small Business Heroes

Tech Industry Pioneer Jean Case on How to Change the World With Your Big Idea

'Why is it, as people chase opportunities or challenges, sometimes they break through and sometimes they don't? And could there be a special sauce behind that?'
Hayden Field | 9 min read
Nickelodeon Is Coming Back. 3 Things to Know Today.

Nickelodeon Is Coming Back. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
AOL and Yahoo Scan User Emails Then Sell Data to Advertisers, Report Says

AOL and Yahoo Scan User Emails Then Sell Data to Advertisers, Report Says

Verizon-owned Oath is pitching a service to advertisers analyzing AOL and Yahoo emails to provide targeted ad data, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Rob Marvin | 3 min read
Say Farewell to AOL Instant Messenger

Say Farewell to AOL Instant Messenger

AIM, which launched as a standalone service in 1997, introduced many of us to the joys of internet chat for the first time.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
Yahoo and AOL Are Part of Verizon's New 'Oath' Brand

Yahoo and AOL Are Part of Verizon's New 'Oath' Brand

Oath will be an umbrella of brands, including Yahoo and some AOL publications.
Nathan Ingraham | 3 min read

Exploring the Most Popular Websites of the Last 20 Years
Internet

Exploring the Most Popular Websites of the Last 20 Years

These sites can really give you some insight on the rises and falls of some of the biggest businesses in the internet age.
K. Thor Jensen | 8 min read
AOL to Cut 500 Jobs, Mostly in Corporate Units
AOL

AOL to Cut 500 Jobs, Mostly in Corporate Units

Chief Executive Officer Tim Armstrong informed employees about the cuts in an email on Thursday morning.
Reuters | 2 min read
Steve Case Names 4 Industry Areas Ripe for Entrepreneurship
Steve Case

Steve Case Names 4 Industry Areas Ripe for Entrepreneurship

We're moving into a new phase, Case said this week. He calls it 'the internet of everything.'
Jeff Harbach | 5 min read
Why AT&T May Succeed With Time Warner Where AOL Couldn't
News and Trends

Why AT&T May Succeed With Time Warner Where AOL Couldn't

Brad Feld of TechStars says the new deal reflects the need to establish linkage between the 'content' and 'network' layers.
Jeff Harbach | 3 min read
AOL CEO Tim Armstrong: Yahoo Deal Will Spark 'Job Changes'
Yahoo!

AOL CEO Tim Armstrong: Yahoo Deal Will Spark 'Job Changes'

'Google is search, Facebook is social, we're going to be brand,' he said.
Reuters | 1 min read
AOL Co-founder Jim Kimsey Dies at 76
Ready For Anything

AOL Co-founder Jim Kimsey Dies at 76

Kimsey is remembered as a savvy businessman and generous philanthropist.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
5 Inspiring Multi-Million Dollar Website Sales
Acquisitions

5 Inspiring Multi-Million Dollar Website Sales

Whether you are considering starting an online business or thinking about selling your website, here are some eye-opening sales
Thomas Smale | 5 min read
Why a Yahoo-AOL Merger Didn't Happen
Mergers and Acquisitions

Why a Yahoo-AOL Merger Didn't Happen

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer discusses content and distribution at Fortune's Most Powerful Women event in New York.
Erin Griffith | 3 min read
What Will AOL's Tim Armstrong Bring to Verizon?
Ready For Anything

What Will AOL's Tim Armstrong Bring to Verizon?

Experts weigh in on what the AOL's CEO will do for the U.S. wireless carrier.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
10 Tech Startups Valued Higher Than AOL's $4.4 Billion
Tech Startups

10 Tech Startups Valued Higher Than AOL's $4.4 Billion

A roundup of hot tech firms already valued at more than what AOL, a veritable Internet antique, is selling for.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read