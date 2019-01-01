My Queue

APAC

Investor Outlook

Great Time to Build Tech Businesses in APAC says Singapore's Top Early-Stage VC Fund

Like other markets, capital will become more of a commodity and increasing competition will force investors to lift their game, which I think is a good thing for founders says David Gowdey of Jungle Ventures
Aashika Jain | 5 min read
APAC Led Global Fintech Investments Last Year

While investments from China take the lead in growth, UK gains despite Brexit doubts
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
Friday Flashback: Asia's First LGBT+Video Streaming Platform Plans to Enter India This Year

Know what happened in the APAC region over the past week
Komal Nathani | 1 min read
This Asian City has been Dominating Global Tourism Space for Eight Consecutive Years

As Asian tourism market continues to rise, 15 out of 20 international spots are from Asia
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
The Top Mergers and Acquisitions of 2018 in APAC Region

Global players see mergers and acquisition as a tactic to strengthen their foothold in another region
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi Connectivity Downtime Cost APAC Companies $51 Million Over the Past One Year

The wireless networking technology has become the foundation of Asia Pacific's burgeoning digital economy, and a bad experience can impact a company's brand reputation
Pooja Singh | 3 min read
unicorns

APAC Startups that Joined the Unicorn Club in 2018

While most startups that reached the one-billion mark are from the US, China was a competitive contender attaining the second position
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
Flexible Workspace

Are Flexible Workspaces the Next Big Thing In the Asia-Pacific Region?

With the passage of time, workspaces have embraced innovation. Here's how flexible workspaces are faring in the fiercely competitive APAC market, which has been smitten by the trend
Nidhi Singh | 5 min read
Online Shopping

Why APAC Residents Can't Put Down their Mobile Phones

Their cellphone payment usage climbs 30 per cent in 2018
Pooja Singh | 3 min read
Investments

Vietnam Among Top APEC Economies For Foreign Investments

APEC business leaders are also very well aware of the need to invest more in becoming digital
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Cyber Attacks

The Growing Menace of Cyber Attacks in the Asia-Pacific region

From personal records to financial figures, the potential consequences of cyberattacks are vast and varied.
Nidhi Singh | 7 min read
open banking

This Asian Country Continues to be on the Top in Open Banking Readiness

Singapore beats Hong Kong in the race of open banking system
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
Cybersecurity

Asia-Pacific At Greatest Risk of Cybersecurity Workforce Shortage

About 63 per cent of respondents report that their organizations have a shortage of IT staff dedicated to cybersecurity
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Automobile

Ford Appoints New CEO To Strengthen Its Market Position In China

Chen is rejoining Ford as new president and chief executive officer to focus on driving sustainable value creation
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Cloud Technology

Amid Cloud Adoption, APAC Enterprises See Rise in Threat-Alert Fatigue

Asia's enterprises have overburdened themselves with the endless task of filtering through floods of daily threat alerts, finds the report
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read