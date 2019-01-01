My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

APJ Abdul Kalam

This 24-year-old CEO Has A Vision Beyond Sight
35Under35

This 24-year-old CEO Has A Vision Beyond Sight

When he met former President APJ Abdul Kalam, he told him he wishes to be the first blind President of India.
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam: 20 Inspiring quotes from India's favourite 'Bharat Ratna'

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam: 20 Inspiring quotes from India's favourite 'Bharat Ratna'

Swadha Mishra | 4 min read