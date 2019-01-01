My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

apologies

It's Time for Women to Stop Apologizing So Much

It's Time for Women to Stop Apologizing So Much

Save your 'sorries' for a rainy day.
Nicolette Amarillas | 6 min read
The Delicate Art of Gracefully Recovering From a Verbal Blunder

The Delicate Art of Gracefully Recovering From a Verbal Blunder

Knowing how to walk it back when the tongue slips is key to avoiding the worst consequences to career and reputation.
David Maxfield | 5 min read
The 5 Worst Marketing Fails of 2015

The 5 Worst Marketing Fails of 2015

From sickeningly sexist ads to a QR code that accidentally directs to a porn site, here are the gnarliest marketing sins of the year.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
3 Reasons Why Apologizing Hurts Your Business

3 Reasons Why Apologizing Hurts Your Business

Hey entrepreneurs and business people, stop saying you're sorry so much.
Gene Marks | 6 min read
Here We Go Again: Comcast Changes Another Customer's Name to Something Super Offensive.

Here We Go Again: Comcast Changes Another Customer's Name to Something Super Offensive.

If you don't offend enough the first time, try, try again.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read

More From This Topic

How to Spin a Bad Online Review
Reputation Management

How to Spin a Bad Online Review

Don't let a negative customer experience define your company's brand. Here's how to fix things.
Gabriel Bristol | 5 min read
Seeking Truce With Drag Community, Facebook Will Amend Its 'Real-Name' Policy
apologies

Seeking Truce With Drag Community, Facebook Will Amend Its 'Real-Name' Policy

After hundreds of accounts were suspended for the use of drag names like Sister Roma and Lil Miss Hot Mess, Facebook said it was rethinking certain policies.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
3 Simple Ways to Avoid a Business Faux Pas
Business Etiquette

3 Simple Ways to Avoid a Business Faux Pas

Sticky social situations can unglue the surest business deal. Here's how to make sure they don't.
Debra Kaye | 5 min read
Turning an Oops Into an Opportunity
Customer Relationship Management

Turning an Oops Into an Opportunity

When a company errs, a superior response from its customer-response team can win over the aggrieved party.
Chip R. Bell | 6 min read