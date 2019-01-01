My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

App

Now, Uber Wants to Deliver Packages for You
Uber

Now, Uber Wants to Deliver Packages for You

The car-sharing service is piloting a courier service in New York City.
Matt Hunter | 1 min read
The Company Turning Selfies Into Better-Fitting Bras

The Company Turning Selfies Into Better-Fitting Bras

New technology to size women for bras though smartphone photos could unlock elusive ecommerce sales.
Linda Lacina | 6 min read
Bitstrips' Founder on the Importance of Mobile and the Year Ahead

Bitstrips' Founder on the Importance of Mobile and the Year Ahead

Bitstrips' CEO Jacob Blackstock talks about the company's soaring growth and plans for 2014.
Kelly K. Spors | 5 min read