App Design

Tech Addiction

These Software Design Features Are Breaking Our Brains and Businesses -- But It Doesn't Have to Be This Way

Is the software you use every day helpful or harmful?
Jonas Downey | 6 min read
Weighing Design and Function When Building Your App

Find out which matters more.
Jana Barrett | 5 min read
4 Web Apps That Dominate Market Share With Simplified Designs

Remember the most important principle of app design: "Keep it simple, stupid."
David Koji | 6 min read
Why You Need High Quality Apps to Stay Relevant

Small businesses investing in mobile need to make sure their apps make it into the magic two-dozen or so apps that customers use regularly.
Patrick Schock | 3 min read
Why 'Assistant-As-App' Might Be the Next Big Tech Trend

A host of new app services use ordinary conversations to help people do extraordinary things.
Nir Eyal | 8 min read

More From This Topic

Mobile Apps

5 Questions to Ask Before Developing a Mobile App

If you're considering starting a mobile app for your business, make sure you do it right. This guide can help.
Patrick Schock | 3 min read
Trep Talk

How to Design a Knockout Bitcoin Mobile App

In this video, ZeroBlock co-founder Dan Held spills the insider secrets you need to know to knock your mobile Bitcoin app out of the park.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read